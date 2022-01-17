Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner

A staging area set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews launched boats and helicopters...
A staging area set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews launched boats and helicopters to search for a downed helicopter on Fri., Jan. 14.(LPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people who died when a helicopter crashed into a marshy, muddy area of Lafourche Parish have been identified by the parish coroner.

The crash claimed the lives of Dyan Christian Horn, 30, and Dana Burt, 51.

More: 2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say

Reports of a low-flying helicopter came in around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, officials say.

Crews spent hours searching heavy marshland before finding the wreckage mostly submerged in muddy water.

Horn and Burt were the only two onboard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was left fighting for her life when her vehicle hit the end of a bridge and flipped on...
Driver left fighting for her life after vehicle hits end of bridge, flips
Spearman is a suspect in a shooting that took place near Hollywood Avenue and Canal Boulevard.
Shreveport police looking for armed suspect in shooting
A blaze destroyed a house and damaged two vehicles in the 700 block of Cleveland Street in...
Fire destroys house, damages 2 vehicles
Famous Oklahoma pastor, Michael Todd, got very literal in a sermon this weekend by grossing out...
Saliva Sunday: Tulsa Pastor Michael Todd rubs saliva on face of parishioner to prove a point in sermon
From left, 2-year-old Danielle Jones and 1-year-old Tyrone Jones are being sought by New...
Children not returned by relative being sought by New Orleans police

Latest News

The Department of Health and Social Services says they are expecting at-home COVID-19 test kits...
Ark. Dept. of Health holds COVID testing kit giveaway on MLK Day
Krewe of Harambee prepares for MLK Day parade
Krewe of Harambee prepares for MLK Day parade
The group of volunteers donated enough money to buy about $5,000 worth of fodd.
Volunteers give back to food bank for MLK Day
Troopers arrived to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning Jan. 16
Icy bridge crash claims the life of Texarkana resident