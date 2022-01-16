Getting Answers
Shreveport Police looking for armed suspect in shooting

Spearman is a suspect in a shooting that took place near Hollywood Avenue and Canal Boulevard.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are on the lookout for Jachristopher Spearman in reference to a shooting.

Police responded to a shooting on Hollywood Avenue and Canal Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 14th. First responders located a victim and took them to Ochsner LSU Health with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have identified Spearman as the suspect in the shooting. Spearman is reported to carry firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 1994 silver Lincoln Town Car.

If you have any information on Spearman’s whereabouts you are urged to call Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tip

