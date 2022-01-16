Getting Answers
Shreveport organizations hold donation drive to prep for winter weather

By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two organizations in Shreveport came together for a donation drive in preparation for potentially severe winter weather.

Last winter, parts of the ArkLaTex were without water and power for days, and some communities had it harder than others. The Shreveport Volunteer Network and Reform Shreveport came together to make sure they are prepared if a winter storm were to hit Shreveport again.

”We are collecting the things that we realized we were in a great need of last year,” said Keith Bryant, president of the Shreveport Volunteer Network.

All volunteers filled boxes with canned goods, clothes, blankets and water.

”When it’s time to distribute we’re going to be in charge of where things need to go, Reform Shreveport made the only map that existed to let people report that they still didn’t have water,” said Councilwoman LaVette Fuller.

”To see everybody come together to help your neighbor it’s indescribable,” said Bryant.

It was an indescribable feeling for volunteers of all ages, including sisters Haddie and Paisley Giles and their friend Brayleigh Warner.

“My favorite part is that you get to give food to people, and you have friends that help you,” said Warner.

