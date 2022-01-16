Getting Answers
Man behind bars for alleged 1st degree murder in St. Helena; other suspects still wanted

Dedrick Henderson
Dedrick Henderson(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. HELENA, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have captured one of four suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in December on Horseshoe Road in St. Helena Parish, according to officials.

According to St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested murder suspect Dedrick Henderson, 23, of Roseland, in Orleans Parish on Thursday, Jan. 13. Henderson was transported to St. Helena Parish Jail on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Henderson is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree armed robbery.

RELATED: Deputies looking for three men after homeowner killed in St. Helena

Deputies said Henderson faces charges in Tangipahoa Parish as well.

According to St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department, Tyrone Henderson, 25 of Roseland, and Percy Lee III, 24 of Greensburg, are still wanted in connection to the deadly shooting, which occurred Dec. 21, 2021 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road in St. Helena Parish.

Tyrone Henderson, 25, of Roseland is wanted by St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.
Tyrone Henderson, 25, of Roseland is wanted by St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)

Deputies said they do not believe the two men are in the same location, and they consider both armed and dangerous.

Officials say do not approach these suspects if they are seen. Instead, call local authorities or call 225-222-4413, ext 0.

Percy Lee III, 24, of Roseland is wanted by St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.
Percy Lee III, 24, of Roseland is wanted by St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)

St. Helena Sheriff “Nat” Williams thanked the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their assistance on this case.

