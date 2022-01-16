Krewe of Sobek rolls out as first parade of Mardi Gras season

Getting Answers
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Sobek rolled in with the first parade of Carnival season in Shreveport on Saturday, Jan. 15.

“Down on the Bayou” is this year’s theme. There were several floats at Sobek’s parade, and all of them were throwing beads and candy!

A parade-goer spoke about how it feels for parades to be back again.

”I’m feeling great. Excited, I’m cold. I’m happy to be here, saw my Woodlawn Knights. But we out here having fun with our family and enjoying it,” said Cassandra Brown.

