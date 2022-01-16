Getting Answers
Children not returned by relative being sought by New Orleans police

From left, 2-year-old Danielle Jones and 1-year-old Tyrone Jones are being sought by New...
From left, 2-year-old Danielle Jones and 1-year-old Tyrone Jones are being sought by New Orleans police after a caretaker relative refused to return them to their custodial parent.(Photos provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two children whom a caretaker relative has refused to return to their custodial parent are being sought by New Orleans police.

The NOPD asked for the public’s help locating 2-year-old Danielle Jones and her 1-year-old brother Tyrone Jones, after the parent reported them missing early Sunday (Jan. 16).

According to police, the children recently were being cared for by a relative whose identity was not disclosed. The NOPD said that relative was to return the children on Jan. 5, but has refused. The children’s whereabouts since that date are unknown, but police believe the relative may have taken the children out of state.

Anyone with information on the children’s location is asked to contact NOPD detective Michael Lane at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

