1 child dead after wreck in Gregg County; 1 adult, 2 other kids injured

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A child is dead after a wreck in Gregg County that occurred at 4:24 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The incident took place on SH 149, about three miles southeast of Lakeport, Texas.

Officials say Mercedes D. Cole, 24, was traveling south on the inside lane in a 2015 Nissan Versa. She had the turn signal activated, preparing to turn into the parking lot of a Dollar General, when she was hit by a 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

There were five passengers in Cole’s vehicle: 26-year-old Alan Jasso Cerna, a 7-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy, and a 5-month-old boy.

Cerna and the 5-month-old were transported to Christus Good Shepard for treatment. The 4-year-old and the 2-year-old were flown to Ochsner LSU with critical injuries. The 2-year-old boy died from his injuries on Jan. 15

Driver of the Volkswagen, Hayden M. Malone, 21, was arrested for three counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter. He was transported to Christus Good Shepard to be medically cleared before being released to investigators.

This crash remains under investigation.

