Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 child dead after wreck in Gregg County; 1 adult, 2 other kids injured

(Live 5/File)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A child is dead after a wreck in Gregg County that occurred at 4:24 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The incident took place on SH 149, about three miles southeast of Lakeport, Texas.

Officials say Mercedes D. Cole, 24, was traveling south on the inside lane in a 2015 Nissan Versa. She had the turn signal activated, preparing to turn into the parking lot of a Dollar General, when she was hit by a 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

There were five passengers in Cole’s vehicle: 26-year-old Alan Jasso Cerna, a 7-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy, and a 5-month-old boy.

Cerna and the 5-month-old were transported to Christus Good Shepard for treatment. The 4-year-old and the 2-year-old were flown to Ochsner LSU with critical injuries. The 2-year-old boy died from his injuries on Jan. 15

Driver of the Volkswagen, Hayden M. Malone, 21, was arrested for three counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter. He was transported to Christus Good Shepard to be medically cleared before being released to investigators.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Coushatta police, the incident began at 11: 30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 on Ashland...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Coushatta
SPD responds to shooting on W. Canal Boulevard
Woman in hospital after being shot in chest
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Harlann Stewart, 27
SPD team finds several pounds of marijuana, guns following search; man in custody
Michael Lafitte steps down as president of Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP

Latest News

Krewe of Sobek kicks off Mardi Gras parades
Krewe of Sobek rolls out as first parade of Mardi Gras season
Krewe of Sobek rolls in with first parade of Mardi Gras
Krewe of Sobek rolls in with first parade of Mardi Gras
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Bossier OMV reopening at new location