Woman in hospital after being shot in chest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at around 6:39 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14.

SPD discovered the victim in the 5900 block of W. Canal Boulevard, however, the shooting happened in another location.

Officials say a woman in her late 20s was found shot in the chest in her car. Police are currently working to find the original scene.

She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in what is described as possibly life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

