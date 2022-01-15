Rain, snow, and WINDY conditions for Saturday in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! Bundle up and hold on to your hats today, it’s going to a very WINDY and CHILLY day with a chance for a few flakes of snow for some of the ArkLaTex!

Temperatures will look deceiving. The high for the day was in the mid 50s. This cold front will be dropping temperatures quickly throughout the day. Already by Noon, it will be down to the upper 30s and lower 40s. In the afternoon, it will be down to the 30s for almost everyone. Then once you factor in the winds, it will feel even colder. With feels like temperatures in the 20s by the early evening!

As far as the winter weather is concerned, snow is possible! If we see any, it will be north of I-20, particularly in Southwest Arkansas. Other areas include Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas. Some computer models are being more aggressive than others. The GRAF, (our in-house model) is one of the stronger ones showing more snow earlier in the day and higher amounts in some locations. Others such as the EURO, show more of a dusting. There will not be much, if any accumulations. So really, I expect there to be some wintry mix and snow for Southwest Arkansas mostly and other areas will not see much. I’d also say we will see nothing more than .75″ of snowfall.

Sunday will return to beautiful weather with basically no chance of rain. The clouds will be hanging on in the morning, but the sunshine will be back in the afternoon as the clouds clear away. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will definitely be a chilly day! But at least half of the weekend is looking nice!

Monday and Tuesday are also looking to have great weather. There will be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. It will gradually warm up each day. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and back up to the 60s on Tuesday. Can’t complain with this weather!

Have a great weekend!

