Michael Lafitte steps down as president of Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Michael Lafitte has resigned as president of the Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP.

In December 2021, some members of the Shreveport NAACP called for Lafitte to step down. This came after members claimed Lafitte was the property manager and minor owner of the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments, a complex that has been under scrutiny for its living conditions.

However, KSLA has not been able to verify with Lafitte or the management of the complex that he is involved.

Lafitte will continue his duties with the state NAACP. He is also well-known in the community for his involvement with the Dads on Duty group.

Former Vice President Dr. Montrell Whitaker is the new president of the organization.

