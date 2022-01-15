Firefighters put out early morning commercial fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Firefighters were called to the scene of a commercial fire early Saturday morning, Jan.15,

Firefighters reported to the 1100 block of Joseph Avenue near the Agers Industrial Area. The initial call had crews respond to a grass fire located near a building around 5 a.m. When crews arrived, they discovered the back of a automotive repair shop on fire. Crews said that the fire began to spread into the structure.

Multiple units responded to the call of a building fire around 5 a.m. (KSLA)

Reports indicate that multiple vehicles inside the building sustained smoke and heat damage as well as the repair shop structure. Firefighters did say that the repair shop was closed and that no one was injured. It took 12 fire units and 34 firefighters to control the blaze. The fire remains under investigation.

