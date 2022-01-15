Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Coushatta police, the incident began at 11: 30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 on Ashland...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Coushatta
Three men are facing a handful of drug charges after a bust in Caddo Parish on Jan. 12, 2022.
Large drug bust in Caddo Parish lands 3 men in jail
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
A suspicious package was found on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022,...
Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge reopened; suspicious package not a threat, police say
A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say

Latest News

Louisiana to receive approximately $1B from New Federal Program for bridge work
Call center to bring 600 jobs to Shreveport
Call center to bring 600 jobs to Shreveport
SPD responds to shooting on W. Canal Boulevard
Woman in hospital after being shot in chest
Man arrested in Coushatta after standoff
Man arrested in Coushatta after standoff