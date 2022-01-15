Getting Answers
Bossier OMV reopening at new location

(KKTV)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen at a new site on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The new location can be found at 5050 Industrial Drive Extension Suite 600. The office will be open by appointment only Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to reopen our Bossier City office at this new location and continue serving the great citizens in northwest Louisiana,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.

For a full list of services including vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, duplicate driver’s license and ID request and a Real ID checklist, click here.

The OMV says reinstatement transactions can’t be processed at OMV field offices. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

  • Phone: OMV Call Center, (225) 925-6146 (Option 3)
  • Mail: OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896
  • Public Tag Agents (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

Customers are encouraged to check their driver’s license status to view any flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications that would prevent a driver’s license or vehicle registration transaction from being processed. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags before obtaining any OMV service.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

