Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10M in Medicaid payments

FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.
FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas wants Planned Parenthood to return more than $10 million in payments for low-income patients.

The lawsuit filed by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday comes years after Republican leaders moved to cut off Medicaid dollars to the abortion provider.

The money Texas is seeking to recoup from Planned Parenthood paid for health care including cancer screenings, but not abortion services.

Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions have been banned since September under a new law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents
Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Parents react to recent slew of school closures due to rising COVID cases

Latest News

SFD battles massive house fire on Kentucky Ave.
FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of...
Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby refiles dismissed lawsuit
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg
The meteorite labeled ALH84001 sits in a chamber at a Johnson Space Center lab in Houston, Aug....
Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica