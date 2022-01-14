Getting Answers
SPD team finds several pounds of marijuana, guns following search; man in custody

Harlann Stewart, 27
Harlann Stewart, 27(Shreveport City Jail | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after police discovered several pounds of marijuana at a Shreveport home.

Harlann Stewart, 27, faces narcotic and firearm charges.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, members of the Shreveport Police Department’s Office of Special Investigations Division executed a search warrant at a home in the 8800 block of Edgewood Place. That’s in Shreveport’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

Stewart had 21.3 pounds of marijuana, seven firearms and $12,652. These items along with packaging materials, digital scales and a 2020 Caddilac Escalade were seized.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

