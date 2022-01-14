Snow showers possible Saturday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! In reaching the end of the work week we are tracking another mild day ahead for the ArkLaTex with temperatures that will be in the upper 60s this afternoon. We will see increasing clouds out ahead of the cold front we are tracking on the way for Saturday that will drop our temperatures as well as bringing the potential of a few light snow snow showers for the northern tier of the ArkLaTex with up to a half inch of snow possible. After a chilly Sunday we are tracking temperatures that will quickly rebound back into the upper 60s before another cold front moves through Wednesday.

We are tracking a few snow showers across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon and evening. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll need a jacket early as temperatures are down in the 30s and 40s this morning. But much like Thursday you’ll be able to ditch those jackets this afternoon as we are expecting temperatures to once again move back into the upper 60s. A change in wind direction out of the east and more cloud cover will likely prevent us from getting back to 70, but it will still be nice outside.

As we head into the weekend we are tracking big changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. A powerful area of low pressure will be diving south into the region and will arrive Saturday morning with a cold front that could bring a few showers to the eastern half of the viewing area during the morning hours before a drier afternoon Saturday. Temperatures should then fall from the mid-50s in the morning into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Then during the evening hours we are tracking the potential for some wraparound snow showers on the backside of the low across the northeastern tier of the ArkLaTex. We are not expecting any major impacts, but some isolated totals of up to a half inch are possible. By Sunday morning we should be dry with sunshine returning by noon. Temperatures will be on the chilly side with highs that will be right around the 50 degree mark.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a very quick rebound with our temperatures. After a possible freeze Monday morning high temperatures for your MLK Day will likely be right around the 60 degree mark in the afternoon with lots of sunshine. The rebound in temperatures will continue Tuesday and Wednesday will highs likely in the upper 60s close to the 70 degree mark. We are tracking a cold front later Wednesday that will likely shave off 15 or so degrees to our highs as we go from Wednesday to Thursday along with a few showers.

In the meantime, enjoy the mild day Friday before changes sweep into the region this weekend! Have a great weekend!

