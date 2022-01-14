Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport to be home of new call center

(Source: WMC)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More jobs are making their way to Shreveport!

The North Louisiana Economic Partnership says Advanced Call Center Technologies is spending $1.5 million on a new call center. The company is renovating a space already built in the East Ridge Plaza off Bert Kouns.

Advanced Call Center says they will employ 600 people to fill the new positions. They hope to be up and running by March.

Hiring is set to begin in February.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men are facing a handful of drug charges after a bust in Caddo Parish on Jan. 12, 2022.
Large drug bust in Caddo Parish lands 3 men in jail
According to Coushatta police, the incident began at 11: 30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 on Ashland...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Coushatta
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
A suspicious package was found on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022,...
Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge reopened; suspicious package not a threat, police say
Chelsea Davis (above) was booked into the Bi-State Jail and was charged with evading arrest...
22-year-old woman arrested, charged following Texarkana high speed car chase

Latest News

A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Hope High School in Hope, Ark.
Hope Public Schools reopens campuses after COVID-related closure
Helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish, 2 dead
Helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish, 2 dead
COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex
A ribbon cutting was held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 for the new FanDuel Sportsbook at Sam's Town...
FanDuel Sportsbook opens inside Sam’s Town just in time for NFL playoffs