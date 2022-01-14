Shreveport to be home of new call center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More jobs are making their way to Shreveport!

The North Louisiana Economic Partnership says Advanced Call Center Technologies is spending $1.5 million on a new call center. The company is renovating a space already built in the East Ridge Plaza off Bert Kouns.

Advanced Call Center says they will employ 600 people to fill the new positions. They hope to be up and running by March.

Hiring is set to begin in February.

