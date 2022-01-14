SFD responds to massive fire on Kentucky Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large house fire at around 5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Kentucky Avenue.

Officials say the first unit reported fire and smoke coming out of a single-story wood frame home. The fire progressed to the attic area, making the home unstable.

The Incident Commander of Battalion 2 pulled all the firefighters out of the home and sent up a ladder truck to get the flames under control.

The home sustained severe damage, however, it was found vacant by firefighters. Ten units responded to the scene, with 30 firefighters battling the flames.

Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. No one was injured in the process.

