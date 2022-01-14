Rain and snow showers possible in parts of the ArkLaTex Saturday

(KSLA) - Showers in the form of rain and snow will be possible this weekend. Not everyone will see the rain and even less will see snow. Regardless, it will be a very cold weekend.

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. No rain will be moving in just yet. If you are planning anything this evening, you should be good to go. Temperatures will also not be too bad. It will remain in the mid to upper 50s.

Overnight will be calm before the storm. The clouds will still be building up some more and this will keep temperatures up a little bit. Lows will be in the lower 50s. There could be a couple isolated showers early Saturday morning a little before sunrise. Otherwise, we will stay dry.

Saturday is when our next cold front will move in. It will not bring a lot of rain. As of now, it looks to be pretty light and scattered. Not everyone will see rain. The heavier rain appears to develop as it moves east of the ArkLaTex. Don’t get me wrong, there could be a couple moderate to heavy showers here at home too. I anticipate more of the rain east of I-49 to give you an idea. It will also be a little breezy with winds gusting up around 30 mph. If you have any plans Saturday, there is no need to cancel those plans.

Temperatures will look deceiving. The high for the day is in the mid 50s, but that is first thing in the morning. This cold front will be dropping temperatures quickly throughout the day. Already by Noon, it will be down to the upper 30s and lower 40s. In the afternoon, it will be down to the 30s for almost everyone. Then once you factor in the winds, it will feel even colder. At times, the feels like temperature may be in the 20s! Bundle up!

As far as the winter weather is concerned, snow is possible! If we see any, it will be north of I-20, particularly in Southwest Arkansas. Other areas include Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas. Some computer models are being more aggressive than others. The GRAF, (our in-house model) is one of the stronger ones showing more snow earlier in the day and higher amounts in some locations. Others such as the EURO, show more of a dusting. There will not be much, if any accumulations. So really, I expect there to be some wintry mix and snow for Southwest Arkansas mostly and other areas will not see much. I’d also say we will see nothing more than .75″ of snowfall.

Sunday will return to beautiful weather with basically no chance of rain. The clouds will be hanging on in the morning, but the sunshine will be back in the afternoon as the clouds clear away. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will definitely be a chilly day! But at least half of the weekend is looking nice!

Monday and Tuesday are also looking to have great weather. There will be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. It will gradually warm up each day. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and back up to the 60s on Tuesday. Can’t complain with this weather!

Some rain looks to return again by the middle part of next week. So Wednesday as of now has only a 40% chance for a couple showers. But this is likely with another cold front to help keep temperatures in check. We will continue to monitor how things progress between now and then.

Have a great weekend and stay warm!

