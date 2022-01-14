Getting Answers
Man wanted in Shreveport homicide found in Fort Worth

IN CUSTODY: Quinton Peace Age: 22
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man wanted in connection to a December homicide is in custody.

Quinton Peace, 22, was taken into custody in Fort Worth.

Peace was wanted in the shooting death of Chavez Parker, 29. His body was found just after 6 a.m. Dec. 21, at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue.

Parker was shot several times and was found hanging out the passenger’s side window. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.

