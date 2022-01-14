Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public.

Louisiana will receive $1 billion to help improve the condition of about 1,630 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 5,040 bridges in fair condition in the state.

The Department of Transportation has released a listing of the program’s funding breakdown by state HERE.

According to the Governor’s office, some of the bridge projects that will advance this year due to this funding include:

LA 531 over I-20 Bridge Replacement in Webster Parish

I-10 over US & Missouri Pacific RR in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parishes

Jimmie Davis Bridge Replacement in Caddo Parish

US90Z – Harvey Canal Tunnel Rehabilitation in Jefferson Parish

I-10 Sabine River Bridges Rehabilitation in Calcasieu Parish

I-20 Orange Street Overpass Repair in Ouachita Parish

US 61 Jefferson Highway Overpass Repair in East Baton Rouge Parish

LA 47 Intracoastal Waterway Gulf Outlet Bridge Rehabilitation in Orleans Parish

LA 485 Bridges near Allen Louisiana (Natchitoches Parish)

LA 835 Creek Bridges in Morehouse Parish

LA 121 over the Calcasieu River in Rapides Parish

LA 182 over Berwick Bay Bridge Rehabilitation in St. Mary Parish

US 51 over the Yellow Water River in Tangipahoa Parish

LA 1183 over Turner Canal in Avoyelles Parish

LA 1226 over Bayou Chevreuille in Natchitoches Parish

LA 961 over Sandy Creek in East Feliciana Parish

LA 404 Bayou and Canal Bridges in Iberville Parish

Louisiana is expected to receive approximately $202.7 million for 2022 with the $1 billion to be distributed to the state over a 5-year period.

Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades (US Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.