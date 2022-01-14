Getting Answers
Law enforcement on scene of standoff in Coushatta

By Andrun Fisher and Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Crews from several northeast Louisiana law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a standoff in Coushatta.

According to Coushatta police, the incident began at 11: 30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 at a home on Ashland Road. The home is near the elementary school; however, class is not in session.

There is an armed man inside the home.

Crews are working to end the situation at this time.

CPD, Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish SWAT are at the season.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

