Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Inmate in isolation at Harrison Co. Jail dies; independent investigation will be performed

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An inmate at the Harrison County Jail has died, the sheriff’s office announced Friday, Jan. 14.

Officials say it happened Thursday, Jan. 13, when around 8:40 p.m., staff members saw a female inmate, who was in isolation on 15-minute welfare checks, suffering from labored breathing. Medical assistance was provided by staff and EMS was called to respond. The inmate was then taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Sheriff’s office officials say the inmate’s condition continued to get worse while at the hospital, and she later died there. She had been in custody at the jail since Dec. 30, 2021 after an arrest by the Marshall Police Department. Family members are being notified of her death, hence, her name is being withheld at this time.

An independent investigation into the inmate’s death will be performed.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men are facing a handful of drug charges after a bust in Caddo Parish on Jan. 12, 2022.
Large drug bust in Caddo Parish lands 3 men in jail
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
A suspicious package was found on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022,...
Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge reopened; suspicious package not a threat, police say
Chelsea Davis (above) was booked into the Bi-State Jail and was charged with evading arrest...
22-year-old woman arrested, charged following Texarkana high speed car chase
SFD responds to massive fire on Kentucky Ave.

Latest News

According to Coushatta police, the incident began at 11: 30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 on Ashland...
Law enforcement on scene of standoff in Coushatta
Breaking News
Possible helicopter crash reported in Louisiana marsh
Harlann Stewart, 27
SPD team finds several pounds of marijuana, guns following search; man in custody
Quinton Peace Age: 22
Shreveport Police still looking for suspect in December murder