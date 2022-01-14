Inmate in isolation at Harrison Co. Jail dies; independent investigation will be performed

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An inmate at the Harrison County Jail has died, the sheriff’s office announced Friday, Jan. 14.

Officials say it happened Thursday, Jan. 13, when around 8:40 p.m., staff members saw a female inmate, who was in isolation on 15-minute welfare checks, suffering from labored breathing. Medical assistance was provided by staff and EMS was called to respond. The inmate was then taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Sheriff’s office officials say the inmate’s condition continued to get worse while at the hospital, and she later died there. She had been in custody at the jail since Dec. 30, 2021 after an arrest by the Marshall Police Department. Family members are being notified of her death, hence, her name is being withheld at this time.

An independent investigation into the inmate’s death will be performed.

