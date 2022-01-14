Hope Public Schools reopens campuses after COVID-related closure

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The week of Jan. 3, Hope Public Schools temporarily discontinued in-person learning. This decision made it one of the first school districts to close due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Since then, many other area schools have followed suit. However, after a week at home, 60% of campuses are back to in-person learning. Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley says the short closure did not completely do away with the virus, but he feels it stopped the rapid spread among students and staff.

“School is opened and we feel really good about school being opened. We know the best place for our kids is to be in the school house with our teachers. Hindsight is 20-20, but we feel real good about the decision we made in putting the safety of our students and staff first,” Dr. Crossley said.

Dr. Crossley says he expects even better numbers when all campuses return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.