Griggs Enterprise partners with Fair Share for new loan program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport small businesses have a chance to get a loan under a new program.
Griggs Enterprise is partnering with The Office of Fair Share to establish the program. Businesses are eligible for a loan.
Small businesses are eligible for loans between $250 to $500.
A second phase of the program will begin in summer 2022. Applicants will be eligible for loans up to $15,000.
“I think when we, we have a responsibility to help those who are behind us,” said Roy Griggs, CEO and president Griggs Enterprise, Inc. “Like i said only because i’ve had so much help. I thought it was a great idea. There’s a way I can help because Shreveport has been very good to me.”
Potential applicants seeking more information is asked to call Jonathan Reynolds at Carter Federal Credit Union (318) 688-3620
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.