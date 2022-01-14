Getting Answers
Griggs Enterprise partners with Fair Share for new loan program

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport small businesses have a chance to get a loan under a new program.

Griggs Enterprise is partnering with The Office of Fair Share to establish the program. Businesses are eligible for a loan.

Small businesses are eligible for loans between $250 to $500.

Thank you team! We appreciate all that you do. Let’s continue to grow in business and reach those goals!! We also want...

Posted by Griggs Enterprise on Thursday, January 13, 2022

A second phase of the program will begin in summer 2022. Applicants will be eligible for loans up to $15,000.

“I think when we, we have a responsibility to help those who are behind us,” said Roy Griggs, CEO and president Griggs Enterprise, Inc. “Like i said only because i’ve had so much help. I thought it was a great idea. There’s a way I can help because Shreveport has been very good to me.”

Potential applicants seeking more information is asked to call Jonathan Reynolds at Carter Federal Credit Union (318) 688-3620

