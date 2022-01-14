Getting Answers
FanDuel Sportsbook opens inside Sam’s Town just in time for NFL playoffs

A ribbon cutting was held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 for the new FanDuel Sportsbook at Sam's Town...
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thirty states and Washington, DC will enjoy legal sports betting for the start of the NFL playoffs.

In Shreveport, Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino held its grand opening for FanDuel Sportsbook. The general manager says their Sportsbook is unlike any other in the area.

“It’s been a long time in the making. It’s the first in the market that actually has a lounge where you can make a bet. You can make a bet, sit back, relax, enjoy the game, and grab a cold beer, grab some good stadium food, and enjoy,” said Michael Pastore, vice president and general manager of Sam’s Town.

FanDuel Sportsbook in Sam’s Town is open the weekend of Jan. 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

