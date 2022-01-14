Getting Answers
CHRISTUS St. Michael gets help from state due to high number of COVID-19 cases

(WRDW)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Reports from the Bowie County Joint Operation Center confirm COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county.

ArkLaTex hospitals are feeling the impact from these positive cases.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is the largest hospital in Bowie County and a large portion of Northeast Texas. Louise Thornell, vice president and chief nursing officer, said her hospital has received help from the state to meet the need.

The State of Texas has deployed 27 Regional Advisory Council nurses to the Texarkana hospital.

“To support our staff, work along side our staff, assist with the workload and just to have the expertise to continue to allow us to have the expertise to reach the rising needs of our patients,” Thornell said.

Thornell said the extra nurses will remain at the hospital for an unspecified time. Meanwhile, to further fight COVID, CHRISTUS St. Michael is sponsoring a vaccine clinic Monday, Jan. 17 in the parking lot area at 1100 Dan Haskin Way between 1 p.m and 3 p.m.

