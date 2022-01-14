Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.

There was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents
Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Three men are facing a handful of drug charges after a bust in Caddo Parish on Jan. 12, 2022.
Large drug bust in Caddo Parish lands 3 men in jail

Latest News

15 year old Luke Spinney returns to his Haughton home from St. Jude Children's Hospital in...
The Good Stuff: A ride of a lifetime
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial
President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
La. National Guard assisting at COVID site at La. fairgrounds
KSLA Salutes: La. National Guard and it’s continued efforts amid COVID-19 surges