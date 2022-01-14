4 vehicles involved in Miller County wreck; 1 injured

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police responded to a crash on Highway 82 on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 14.

The incident occurred in the westbound side, between Texarkana and Garland City.

Officials say an 18-wheeler ran into the back of a truck, causing a chain reaction. The 18-wheeler then went off the road and into the ditch. Three trucks and a car were involved in the wreck.

One person has been reported as injured but it is unclear if that person was driving.

One lane of traffic is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

