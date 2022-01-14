Getting Answers
23-year-old man from Ark. accused of taking missing teen girl from Virginia, raping her

Christopher Lane Stone, 23
Christopher Lane Stone, 23(Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A man from Hempstead County is accused of raping a missing 14-year-old girl after bringing her back from Virginia.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office says on Jan. 13, they were notified by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia of two possible locations where a missing 14-year-old girl might be located. Deputies responded to a home on Hempstead County Road 118 East and found the missing girl, along with Christopher Stone, 23. Stone was detained pending an investigation, and both were taken to the sheriff’s office to be questioned.

Investigators learned the girl and Stone met on an online dating site and had been talking to each other for about six months. It’s believed Stone left Hempstead County on Jan. 8 and went to Winchester, Va. to pick up the teen girl. She was last seen in Winchester on Jan. 9, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports. He reportedly brought her back to Hempstead County on Jan. 10. It’s also believed Stone engaged in sexual contact with the girl during their trip back from Virginia.

Stone has been arrested and charged with rape and internet stalking of a child. However, the investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed against Stone.

The girl remains at the sheriff’s office awaiting the arrival of her parents from Virginia.

