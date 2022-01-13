Winter temperatures return this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking some incredible weather on the way Thursday as sunshine dominates and our temperatures this afternoon will be moving up into the 70s for most of us in the ArkLaTex. While it will be slightly cooler Friday we are not tracking big changes for the region until we get to the weekend as a cold front and area of low pressure rolls through the region bringing some wet weather as well as much colder temperatures. There also is the outside chance that northern portions of the ArkLaTex do see a light wintry mix Saturday night into early Sunday. But this cold snap won’t be lasting very long because once we get to next week we are tracking temperatures that will quickly return to the mid-60s by Tuesday.

A strong cold front will put an end to warm weather we will see Thursday and Friday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll need a jacket this morning, but as we head into the afternoon hours we are tracking some very comfortable weather on the way for the region. Temperatures will be quickly moving up into the low 70s this afternoon, and that combined with ample sunshine will make for a fantastic Thursday across the ArkLaTex. This will be a day you certainly will want to get outside.

As we to Friday and the weekend we are tracking a roller coaster on the way for the ArkLaTex. On Friday we are expecting a few more clouds along with a change in wind direction that will cool us off ever so slightly, but we are still expecting highs in the low and mid-60s. Once we get to the weekend though is when big changes will be pushing into the ArkLaTex. A potent low and cold front diving south from Canada will arrive in the ArkLaTex Saturday morning with a likely period of showers especially across the eastern half of the viewing area. Temperatures will peak around noon in the and mid and upper 50s before falling the rest of the day. As we head into the evening and overnight hours as temperatures fall we are tracking the potential for a light wintry mix on the back side of this storm for northern portions of the ArkLaTex, but little to no accumulation. Sunday will be on the chilly side with highs that will struggle to get to 50 in the afternoon along with returning sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a quick rebound on the way with our temperatures, something that has been the case all winter so far. Highs on Monday will be back close to 60 with mid-60s looking more and more likely for Tuesday. Our next weather maker will likely be on the way for the middle latter part of next week as another cold front moves through with rain possible Wednesday and Thursday.

In the meantime, enjoy the fabulous weather Thursday! Have a great day!

