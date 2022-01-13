Turning much cooler this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be warm for your Friday, but then a cold front will be dropping temperatures to near or below freezing by this weekend. Plus some rain and wintry mix will be possible.

This evening will be quite pleasant. Look for limited clouds and no rain. Temperatures will still be a little mild in the 50s. So you may want just a light jacket.

Overnight will be nice and clear with no rain. We will start the day on Friday with more sunshine. Temperatures will be cooling down to the upper 30s and lower 40s. It may be just a little too warm for any frost to form.

Friday will cool down just slightly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, so still above average for mid January. There will be morning sunshine, then the clouds will be on the increase. Still, no rain is expected for the day. It will be great weather to end the work week.

Saturday is when our next cold front will move in. It will not bring a lot of rain. As of now, it looks to be pretty light and scattered. Not everyone will see rain. The heavier rain appears to develop as it moves east of the ArkLaTex. So, I anticipate more of the rain east of I-49 to give you an idea. It will also be a little breezy with winds gusting up around 30 mph. If you have any plans Saturday, there is no need to cancel those plans.

Now temperatures will look deceiving. The high for the day is in the mid 50s, but that is first thing in the morning. This cold front will be dropping temperatures quickly throughout the day. Already by Noon, it will be down to the upper 30s and lower 40s. In the afternoon, it will be down to the 30s for almost everyone. Then once you factor in the winds, it will feel even colder. At times, the feels like temperature may be in the 20s! Bundle up!

Saturday evening and overnight will be interesting. As the cold front moves south, it will push the rain east and continue to cool temperatures down. There is a possibility of seeing some snow flurries in the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Particularly in Southwest Arkansas. There will not be much if any accumulations. Nothing more than a dusting in most spots. This could change so check back again Friday with your First Alert weather team.

Sunday will return to beautiful weather with basically no chance of rain. The clouds will be hanging on in the morning, but the sunshine will be back in the afternoon as the clouds clear away. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will definitely be a chilly day! But at least half of the weekend is looking nice!

Monday and Tuesday are also looking to have great weather. There will be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. It will gradually warm up each day. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and back up to the 60s on Tuesday. Can’t complain with this weather!

Some rain looks to return again by the middle part of next week. So Wednesday as of now has only a 40% chance for a couple showers. But this is likely with another cold front to help keep temperatures in check. We will continue to monitor how things progress between now and then.

Have a great rest of the week and stay warm this weekend!

