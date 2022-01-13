Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana animal shelter closes due to COVID

The city of Texarkana, Arkansas sent out the information in news release.
The city of Texarkana, Arkansas sent out the information in news release.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana has closed temporarily.

The adoption center is located on the 200 block of Harrison Street. City leaders say the closure is in relation to employees at the center being exposed to COVID-19.

In a news release the city of Texarkana, Arkansas stated that “the health and well being of our employees and the general public whom they interact with is our highest priority of concern.” The adoption center will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 13 to Tuesday, Jan. 18.

RELATED VIDEO:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents
Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Parents react to recent slew of school closures due to rising COVID cases
Firefighters with SFD responded to the scene of a duplex fire on Lister Street the morning of...
4 sustain minor injuries in morning duplex fire

Latest News

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards announces news conference
See local events from Mardi Gras to MLK Day.
Fun things to do this weekend: Jan 14-17
Northern parts of the ArkLaTex could see some light snow Saturday night behind the cold front.
Light snow possible Saturday night
This undated photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday,...
Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel in St. Bernard Parish