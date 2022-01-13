Texarkana animal shelter closes due to COVID

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana has closed temporarily.

The adoption center is located on the 200 block of Harrison Street. City leaders say the closure is in relation to employees at the center being exposed to COVID-19.

In a news release the city of Texarkana, Arkansas stated that “the health and well being of our employees and the general public whom they interact with is our highest priority of concern.” The adoption center will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 13 to Tuesday, Jan. 18.

