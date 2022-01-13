Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

State superintendent visits Bossier Rotary to talk loss of learning, latest COVID surge in schools

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley spoke at the Rotary Club of Bossier City...
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley spoke at the Rotary Club of Bossier City Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Jan. 13, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley spoke at the Rotary Club of Bossier City’s meeting.

He spoke about some of his goals for 2022 and answered questions from the audience about loss of learning, the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, and more.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley spoke at the Rotary Club of Bossier City...
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley spoke at the Rotary Club of Bossier City Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.(KSLA)

Tonight on News 12, hear what state leaders are saying about how schools in Louisiana should handle this latest surge, plus how it’s impacting students and staff members.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents
Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Parents react to recent slew of school closures due to rising COVID cases
Firefighters with SFD responded to the scene of a duplex fire on Lister Street the morning of...
4 sustain minor injuries in morning duplex fire

Latest News

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away 'because we're tired of it'
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away 'because we're tired of it'
The city of Texarkana, Arkansas sent out the information in news release.
Texarkana animal shelter closes due to COVID
RAW INTERVIEW: Angela Douglas, whose son is enrolled in a Caddo Parish school
RAW INTERVIEW: Angela Douglas, whose son is enrolled in a Caddo Parish school