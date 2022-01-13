Getting Answers
Shreveport Little Theater marks a century of charming audiences

For 100 years, the Shreveport Little Theater has entertained and charmed audiences from across the ArkLaTex.
(Source: Shreveport Little Theater/Facebook)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During a moment in time when the world seems to be rapidly changing — and a sense of uncertainty remains at the forefront of the national conversation — the Shreveport Little Theater remains timeless.

Withstanding the Great Depression, World War II and two devastating fires, the Shreveport Little Theater continues to persevere through a pandemic and lift spirits.

The theater reflects Rural English-style architecture and is nestled on Margaret Place, right by Line Avenue. Intimate and cozy, the Shreveport Little Theater is considered one of the oldest community theaters in the country.

It’s gained national recognition through the years; LIFE magazine ranked the theater as one of the best community playhouses in the nation.

KSLA is going inside the Shreveport Little Theater to speak with Dr. Robert Darrow, the organization’s managing and artistic director, to highlight the significance of this staple in northwest Louisiana. His words on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

