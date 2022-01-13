Getting Answers
Puppy from Benton makes it into this year’s Puppy Bowl

Birch will compete in Puppy Bowl XVIII on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Birch will compete in Puppy Bowl XVIII on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.(Ninna's Road to Rescue)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A sweet little puppy from Benton has earned a spot in this year’s Puppy Bowl, which airs on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The Puppy Bowl is played every year and celebrates adopted puppies, while also showcasing shelters and rescue operations from across the country. This year, 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states are bringing 118 puppies to compete. Team Ruff and Team Fluff will play for the top prize.

This year, a puppy named Birch from Ninna’s Road to Rescue will be playing to win the “Lombarky” trophy. A couple with five kids from Shreveport adopted Birch on Thanksgiving Day 2021. Birch also has a furry sibling as well. He loves going from room to room each morning to see who’s awake, and he sits at the kitchen table with the kids each day while they eat breakfast.

His family says Birch loves to snuggle and is very funny. He’s very quick, and moves even faster if there’s food involved! Birch loves to play with toys, and is especially fond of the cat’s toys since they’re just his size.

Ninna’s Road to Rescue is an organization that rescues and rehomes more than 350 dogs (and some cats) each year. Most animals are rescued from municipal shelters and puppy mill/breeding situations. More than 50 volunteers help out and provide a nurturing environment so the animals can be better prepared for their forever homes.

Click here for more details about the Puppy Bowl.

