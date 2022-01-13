Large drug bust in Caddo Parish lands 3 men in jail

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three men are facing a slew of drug charges after a large bust in Shreveport.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says narcotics agents searched a home in the 4200 block of Joe Louis Street Wednesday, Jan. 12 and found drugs, guns, and money. During the search, officers reportedly recovered the following items:

211 g of powdered cocaine

76 g of crack cocaine

109 g of methamphetamine

578 g of marijuana

77 g of synthetic marijuana

47 Xanax

2 handguns (one of which was stolen)

Packaging material

Digital scales

$5,266 in cash

The sheriff’s office says while agents were searching the house, they found three children inside ranging in age from 3 to 6. The drugs were reportedly left in plain view and within reach of the children. Police arrested three men: Ricco Steele, 37, Joshua Jones, 23, and Willie Williams Jr., 35. They are charged as follows:

Steele

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (2 counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor

Jones

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (2 counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (2 counts)

Felon in possession of a firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of a stolen firearm

Williams

Possession of schedule II narcotics

Active warrants with the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office

