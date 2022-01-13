Large drug bust in Caddo Parish lands 3 men in jail
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three men are facing a slew of drug charges after a large bust in Shreveport.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says narcotics agents searched a home in the 4200 block of Joe Louis Street Wednesday, Jan. 12 and found drugs, guns, and money. During the search, officers reportedly recovered the following items:
- 211 g of powdered cocaine
- 76 g of crack cocaine
- 109 g of methamphetamine
- 578 g of marijuana
- 77 g of synthetic marijuana
- 47 Xanax
- 2 handguns (one of which was stolen)
- Packaging material
- Digital scales
- $5,266 in cash
The sheriff’s office says while agents were searching the house, they found three children inside ranging in age from 3 to 6. The drugs were reportedly left in plain view and within reach of the children. Police arrested three men: Ricco Steele, 37, Joshua Jones, 23, and Willie Williams Jr., 35. They are charged as follows:
Steele
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (2 counts)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor
Jones
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (2 counts)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (2 counts)
- Felon in possession of a firearm (2 counts)
- Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a stolen firearm
Williams
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
- Active warrants with the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.