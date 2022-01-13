Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Large drug bust in Caddo Parish lands 3 men in jail

Three men are facing a handful of drug charges after a bust in Caddo Parish on Jan. 12, 2022.
Three men are facing a handful of drug charges after a bust in Caddo Parish on Jan. 12, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three men are facing a slew of drug charges after a large bust in Shreveport.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says narcotics agents searched a home in the 4200 block of Joe Louis Street Wednesday, Jan. 12 and found drugs, guns, and money. During the search, officers reportedly recovered the following items:

  • 211 g of powdered cocaine
  • 76 g of crack cocaine
  • 109 g of methamphetamine
  • 578 g of marijuana
  • 77 g of synthetic marijuana
  • 47 Xanax
  • 2 handguns (one of which was stolen)
  • Packaging material
  • Digital scales
  • $5,266 in cash

The sheriff’s office says while agents were searching the house, they found three children inside ranging in age from 3 to 6. The drugs were reportedly left in plain view and within reach of the children. Police arrested three men: Ricco Steele, 37, Joshua Jones, 23, and Willie Williams Jr., 35. They are charged as follows:

Steele

  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (2 counts)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics
  • Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor

Jones

  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (2 counts)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (2 counts)
  • Felon in possession of a firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

Williams

  • Possession of schedule II narcotics
  • Active warrants with the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents
Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Parents react to recent slew of school closures due to rising COVID cases

Latest News

COVID-19 testing at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds
Health expert says long lines for COVID-19 testing are ‘worth the wait’
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System adding new service site in Texarkana
Gevartise Armstead
Arrest made in fatal shooting on McClelland Drive
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley spoke at the Rotary Club of Bossier City...
State superintendent visits Bossier Rotary to talk loss of learning, latest COVID surge in schools