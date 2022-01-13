Getting Answers
Health expert says long lines for COVID-19 testing are ‘worth the wait’

COVID-19 testing at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport’s Director of Community Testing and Vaccination Dr. John Vanchiere said hundreds of people line up daily at the LSU Health Shreveport site at Louisiana State Fairgrounds to get tested for COVID-19.

Some people said they waited close to an hour to receive a test. Vanchiere said knowing your COVID-19 status outweighs the risk of not knowing at all.

“It is worth the wait, especially for those who have vulnerable loved ones, older adults they’re taking care of. If they’re around little children a lot, they want to make sure they’re not spreading to other kids,” said Vanchiere.

Those in line agree that waiting on your results is worthwhile.

“You’re waiting for something that’s important. You’re trying to save your life and others around you,” I’Xavion Shell said.

