First responders investigating suspicious package on Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge

A suspicious package was found on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders are on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge investigating a suspicious package, the Shreveport Fire Department confirms.

Crews were called out the morning of Thursday, Jan. 13 after what appeared to be some sort of suspicious package was seen on the bridge. The west side of the bridge (going into Shreveport) is currently shutdown while crews investigate. The east side (going into Bossier City) is currently open.

No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

