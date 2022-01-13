First responders investigating suspicious package on Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders are on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge investigating a suspicious package, the Shreveport Fire Department confirms.

Crews were called out the morning of Thursday, Jan. 13 after what appeared to be some sort of suspicious package was seen on the bridge. The west side of the bridge (going into Shreveport) is currently shutdown while crews investigate. The east side (going into Bossier City) is currently open.

Suspicious package on Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge Crews are investigating a suspicious package found on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge>>> https://bit.ly/3nnEZka Posted by KSLA News 12 on Thursday, January 13, 2022

No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

HAPPENING NOW: the Shreveport Fire Dept. is investigating a “suspicious package” on Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge. The westbound side (going into Shreve.) is closed. Traffic is flowing eastbound into Bossier City. (⁦@KSLA⁩) pic.twitter.com/MW7FiCjtTG — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) January 13, 2022

