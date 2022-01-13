Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Faith before the race at Louisiana Downs

Louisiana Downs chaplain promotes faith and prayer before jockeys take the race track.
By James Hadnot
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The usual phrase you think of at the beginning of a race is “... And, there off.” However, the last thing jockey’s hear before leaving the locker room at Louisiana Downs is the Lord’s Prayer from Chaplain, Jimmy Sistrunk.

“The main focus here at Louisiana Downs as a chaplaincy is to connect people with God. If we can do that [endless] possibilities can happen,” said Sistrunk.

Throughout the complex he’s known as just Chaplain Jimmy. He wears it proudly on his vest and runs the Winners Circle Church that’s on the Louisiana Downs campus. He holds services for the jockey’s, workers, and others on Wednesdays and Fridays; services that jockey Gilbert Ortiz regularly attends.

“We try to be there every Friday night. Thank God for Jimmy,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz is a jockey who is well traveled. He’s won more than 3000 races and has raced throughout Texas, Louisiana, California and elsewhere throughout the United States.

Sistrunk has been serving the jockey’s and the community for more than two decades in total and nineteen years in his current role as head chaplain.

“When people ask me where I work I say I don’t work. They look at me funny, but when you do something you love it doesn’t feel like work,” said Sistrunk.

Finally, Sistrunk believes the most important thing he can do as a the chaplain is simply continue to promote faith with everyone.

“That’s what it’s all about. That we keep our faith in God and we keep strong.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
On Saturday, Jan. 8, Bowie County Sheriff's Office was called to the 2100 block of Richmond...
BCSO: Family member forces way into home, dies; found by resident
At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, of the 2000 block of Rodney Street of Bossier City, is free on bond...
Man accused of kidnapping 2 girls, sexually touching 1 as he drove them around
Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home

Latest News

Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha after a stop against Penn State during the second half of...
LSU lands commitment from La. native, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha
Ponchatoula star Jacoby Mathews will sign on Feb. 2.
LSU in the hunt for 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews
LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)
LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Report: Bears interested in Saints Assistant GM and College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland.
Report: Bears request permission to talk to Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland