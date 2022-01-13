Faith before the race at Louisiana Downs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The usual phrase you think of at the beginning of a race is “... And, there off.” However, the last thing jockey’s hear before leaving the locker room at Louisiana Downs is the Lord’s Prayer from Chaplain, Jimmy Sistrunk.

“The main focus here at Louisiana Downs as a chaplaincy is to connect people with God. If we can do that [endless] possibilities can happen,” said Sistrunk.

Throughout the complex he’s known as just Chaplain Jimmy. He wears it proudly on his vest and runs the Winners Circle Church that’s on the Louisiana Downs campus. He holds services for the jockey’s, workers, and others on Wednesdays and Fridays; services that jockey Gilbert Ortiz regularly attends.

“We try to be there every Friday night. Thank God for Jimmy,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz is a jockey who is well traveled. He’s won more than 3000 races and has raced throughout Texas, Louisiana, California and elsewhere throughout the United States.

Sistrunk has been serving the jockey’s and the community for more than two decades in total and nineteen years in his current role as head chaplain.

“When people ask me where I work I say I don’t work. They look at me funny, but when you do something you love it doesn’t feel like work,” said Sistrunk.

Finally, Sistrunk believes the most important thing he can do as a the chaplain is simply continue to promote faith with everyone.

“That’s what it’s all about. That we keep our faith in God and we keep strong.”

