Community welcomes home teen from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Luke Spinney, son of Louisiana State Police Trooper Barry Spinney, came home from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Fifteen-year-old Luke was undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital and started chemotherapy in September.

The community came together to show their support for his return. They lined the street near the Forest Hills neighborhood entrance and displayed signs to welcome Luke home.

