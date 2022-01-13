Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System adding new service site in Texarkana

(WRDW)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A major medical provider is ready to expand their services in east Texas with a $50 million construction project.

The land along Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard will soon become the location of a new hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

“We are expanding CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and adding a new site of service: CHRISTUSSt. Michael Hospital-West,” said Jason Adams, president of CHRISTUS St. Michael.

Adams said hospital leaders have worked for months on the idea of adding a new healthcare facility to the Texarkana region, and now it’s a go for constructing CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital-West.

“We will be able to accommodate 2-3,000 admissions a year through the in-patients beds and we will be able to see an additional 18,000 visits a year with the emergency room there,” said Adams.

According to Adams, they hope to break ground on the project within the next two months and it’s estimated to take 18 to 20 months to complete construction.

“To the area, it will have an economic benefit of approximately a $50 million construction project, and we will be adding about 100 jobs through this expansion to CHRISTUSSt. Michael Hospital-West,” said Adams.

CHRISTUS has been at their present location for the past 25 years and leaders say they will continue to operate there once the new facility is built just four miles away.

“We made the announcement this morning. We’ve got great feedback about the ability to expand services and extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” said Adams.

The new licensed hospital should begin taking patients in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents
Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Parents react to recent slew of school closures due to rising COVID cases

Latest News

COVID-19 testing at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds
Health expert says long lines for COVID-19 testing are ‘worth the wait’
Three men are facing a handful of drug charges after a bust in Caddo Parish on Jan. 12, 2022.
Large drug bust in Caddo Parish lands 3 men in jail
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley spoke at the Rotary Club of Bossier City...
State superintendent visits Bossier Rotary to talk loss of learning, latest COVID surge in schools
A suspicious package was found on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022,...
Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge reopened; suspicious package not a threat, police say