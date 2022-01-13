CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System adding new service site in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A major medical provider is ready to expand their services in east Texas with a $50 million construction project.

The land along Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard will soon become the location of a new hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

“We are expanding CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and adding a new site of service: CHRISTUSSt. Michael Hospital-West,” said Jason Adams, president of CHRISTUS St. Michael.

Adams said hospital leaders have worked for months on the idea of adding a new healthcare facility to the Texarkana region, and now it’s a go for constructing CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital-West.

“We will be able to accommodate 2-3,000 admissions a year through the in-patients beds and we will be able to see an additional 18,000 visits a year with the emergency room there,” said Adams.

According to Adams, they hope to break ground on the project within the next two months and it’s estimated to take 18 to 20 months to complete construction.

“To the area, it will have an economic benefit of approximately a $50 million construction project, and we will be adding about 100 jobs through this expansion to CHRISTUSSt. Michael Hospital-West,” said Adams.

CHRISTUS has been at their present location for the past 25 years and leaders say they will continue to operate there once the new facility is built just four miles away.

“We made the announcement this morning. We’ve got great feedback about the ability to expand services and extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” said Adams.

The new licensed hospital should begin taking patients in 2023.

