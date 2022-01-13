22-year-old woman arrested, charged following Texarkana high speed car chase

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It was the orange Chevrolet Camaro with black stripes that caught Texarkana Texas Police Officer Micah Miller’s eye.

It was around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Magnuson Hotel that he noticed the vehicle backing into a parking space, according to a Facebook post. He remembered a recent email regarding 22-year-old Chelsea Davis, wanted for a felony forgery warrant. The email said that Davis routinely drove an orange Camaro.

Then, Miller realized that the driver was a female. So he pulled his police unit directly in front of the car to block her in. As he approached the vehicle, he recognized the driver as Davis.

According to TTPD, Davis locked the car and refused to get out while the car was still running. Miller reportedly told her that she would be going to jail.

“Given the way that she was acting, he was afraid that she was going to try to flee in the car if she could,” reads TTPD’s Facebook post. “So, when she asked to call her father, he agreed and used that opportunity to grab his tire spike system out of the back of his unit and put it out at an angle across the parking lot near his unit.”

As soon as Miller deployed the spike strip — Davis sped off, hitting Miller’s patrol car and the spike system — flattening three of her tires in the process. She sped on, heading down Stateline and eventually heading west on Interstate 30.

At this point, all of her tires were flat. However, Davis kept driving, with her speed approaching 100 mph. Police say she was driving so dangerously that officers decided to back off.

Davis was able to keep driving to the Nash exit. However, the Camaro gave out and couldn’t go any further.

“Even though the car was sitting still on the side of the road now, she had her foot planted on the gas and smoke started coming off the car as the front tires continued spinning. Despite her best efforts, the car just wouldn’t move anymore. Officers were then able to break out the car door windows and finally able to get her out of the car. She continued to fight with the officers until they were able to get her on the ground and handcuffed.”

Davis was booked into the Bi-State Jail and was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest, and for the original felony forgery charge warrant out of Arkansas.

Her bond for the two charges in Texas is set at $50,000. Davis will have to be extradited to Arkansas regarding her bond for the forgery charges.

