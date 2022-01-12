Warmer Thursday then changes by this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very warm on your Thursday, getting up to the 70s! However, it will not last too long because it will cool back down to the 50s by this weekend.

This evening will be pretty quiet. There will not be much cloud cover at all, and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be cool again, getting down to the 50s shortly after sunset. You may still want that jacket for any evening plans.

Overnight, there will be a few passing clouds, but nothing major. Still completely dry conditions with no rain. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than what we woke up to this morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s to the lower 40s. There is a chance for frost in the morning, so you may need to allow a couple extra minutes on your morning commute.

Thursday will be more of the same; sunshine with limited clouds. I do not anticipate much cloud cover at all! It will be a beautiful and sunny day across the ArkLaTex! Temperatures will be a bit warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday will cool down just slightly. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s, so still above average for mid January. There will be a few more clouds around ahead of our next cold front. These clouds will be on the increase as the day wears on. It will be great weather to end the work week.

Saturday is when our next cold front will move in. It will not bring a lot of rain. As of now, it looks to be pretty light and scattered. So not everyone will see rain. The heavier rain appears to develop as it moves east of the ArkLaTex. So, I anticipate more of the rain east of I-49 to give you an idea. If you have any plans Saturday, just prepare for a couple showers, but no need to cancel plans. Temperatures will be back in the mid 50s for the high.

Saturday night will be interesting. As the cold front moves south, it will push the rain east and cool temperatures down. So by Sunday morning, temperatures will be around or just higher than the freezing mark. If the low-pressure is strong enough, and it brings some wrap-around moisture to the ArkLaTex, we *could* see some wintry mix or flurries. The better spot for this to happen is Southwest Arkansas. No accumulations will be possible however.

Sunday will return to beautiful weather with basically no chance of rain. The sunshine will be back in the afternoon as the clouds clear away. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s. It will definitely be a chilly day! But at least half of the weekend is looking nice!

Monday and Tuesday are also looking to have great weather. There will be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. It will gradually warm up each day. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and back up to the 60s on Tuesday. Can’t complain with this weather!

Have a great rest of the week!

