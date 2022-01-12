Getting Answers
Southern University Law Center opening soon in downtown Shreveport

SUSLA Law Center opening soon.
SUSLA Law Center opening soon.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After five years of planning and construction, the Southern University Law Center is set to open this spring at the Shreve Memorial Library in downtown Shreveport.

Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson said once the center opens, it will create several opportunities for Shreveport to progress.

“We’ll be able to retain individuals who want to get a law or legal education degree here. We’ll be able to recruit more people to our area, We’ll be able to check the box when companies and businesses try to figure out what advance degree offerings we have. We’ll have more people in downtown,” he said.

Jackson also said Shreveport needs to be a city of higher opportunity and the law center will create room for that.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to the law center for an exact date for when the Shreveport location will open.

