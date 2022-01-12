Getting Answers
SUSLA granted $500,000 by FAA to spur aviation jobs

Southern University at Shreveport was granted half a million dollars by the Federal Aviation...
Southern University at Shreveport was granted half a million dollars by the Federal Aviation Administration in an effort to generate interest and prepare workers for a career in aviation maintenance, according to an announcement from Rep. Mike Johnson.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Are you looking for a career in the sky?

Southern University at Shreveport was granted half a million dollars by the Federal Aviation Administration in an effort to generate interest and prepare workers for a career in aviation maintenance, according to an announcement from Rep. Mike Johnson.

The grant is one of the largest offered by the FAA.

In 2018, Congress became aware of a projected shortage of aviation maintenance technical workers. To combat this, the FFA was given the authority to distribute grants to educational institutions nationwide.

