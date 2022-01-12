Getting Answers
Steve Gleason and organization address controversial joke caregiver made about ALS on social media

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., presents a Congressional Gold Medal to presented to...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., presents a Congressional Gold Medal to presented to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) advocate and former National Football League (NFL) player, Steve Gleason, in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Assisting Pelosi Gelason's wife Michel Gleason. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Team Gleason and Steve Gleason himself have addressed a controversial joke made about the organization’s founder and ALS on social media; attributing the matter to an attempt at “dark humor”.

The controversy stirred up both Saints fans and members of the ALS community alike when LSU Daily Reveille reporter Dylan Sanders tweeted a screenshot of someone’s dating app profile that said “My most controversial opinion is Steve Gleason has been faking ALS for the past 11 years.”

In the photo, the user appears to be in medical scrubs. Social media sleuths attributed the profile to a caretaker connected to Team Gleason.

Team Gleason associate executive director Clare Durrett said that the organization has been in contact with the caretaker and said that the statement in question was meant to be a joke.

Addressing the controversy, Gleason appeared to forgive the caregiver.

“If you’ve followed me for any amount of time, or been around me, you know part of my strength comes from humor,” Gleason said. “We make fun of this tragic circumstance with tragic humor. My crazy humor can rub off on them.”

See Gleason’s full statement below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

