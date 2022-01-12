Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The...
At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was sent to Ochsner-LSU Health Medical Center by Shreveport fire crews.(Gray News)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial loop on Tuesday.

Officers got the call just before 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 to the 3400 block of W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was sent to Ochsner-LSU Health Medical Center by Shreveport fire crews.

The driver that struck the pedestrian pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder and waited for officers to arrive.

The pedestrian died at the hospital. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the pedestrian.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Bowie County Sheriff's Office was called to the 2100 block of Richmond...
BCSO: Family member forces way into home, dies; found by resident
Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, of the 2000 block of Rodney Street of Bossier City, is free on bond...
Man accused of kidnapping 2 girls, sexually touching 1 as he drove them around
Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
Ramsey Akes, 23, of Bossier City was indicted in the death of Cynthia Walker, 65, also of...
Man indicted in Bossier hospital shooting

Latest News

The Blood Bank of Alaska is in charge of providing all the blood donations that Alaskan...
As Omicron variant rages, LifeShare needs blood donors
SUSLA Law Center opening soon.
Southern University Law Center opening soon in downtown Shreveport
Some Shreveport municipal workers stand at the back of the City Council chambers Jan. 11, 2022,...
Shreveport City Council votes on funding 13% pay raise for municipal workers
Johnny Winchel spent more than 150 days in the hospital with COVID-19. He was finally released...
Shreveport man released from hospital after 150+ days fighting COVID-19