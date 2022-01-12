Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial loop on Tuesday.

Officers got the call just before 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 to the 3400 block of W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was sent to Ochsner-LSU Health Medical Center by Shreveport fire crews.

The driver that struck the pedestrian pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder and waited for officers to arrive.

The pedestrian died at the hospital. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the pedestrian.

