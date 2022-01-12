Getting Answers
As Omicron variant rages, LifeShare needs blood donors

A single donation can save up to three lives.
The Blood Bank of Alaska is in charge of providing all the blood donations that Alaskan hospitals use across the state.
The Blood Bank of Alaska is in charge of providing all the blood donations that Alaskan hospitals use across the state.(Georgina Fernandez)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the country grapples with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, blood centers across the nation are sounding the alarm on blood supplies.

In fact, recently, the Red Cross announced it is facing its worst shortage in blood donations in over a decade.

In the ArkLaTex, LifeShare Blood Centers are largely responsible for ensuring hospitals have access to blood supplies — especially during emergencies.

According to LifeShare, the nonprofit must collect 500 units of blood per day to meet the needs in the community. A single donation can save up to three lives.

There are multiple LifeShare locations across the ArkLaTex, including Shreveport, Bossier City, Texarkana, Texas, and El Dorado.

Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health to donate.

You can schedule an appointment online right now.

