Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

By Jessica Brown and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR, S.D. (KTIV/Gray News) – A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot brownies he baked to a card game at a senior center.

KTIV reports court documents say several people called 911 Jan. 4 for possible poisoning at the Tabor Senior Center.

Each of the patients had been at the senior center for a card game earlier that day.

After investigating, the responding deputy believed that all patients were under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies brought to the center.

According to officials, 46-year-old Michael Koranda, an elementary school teacher, told police he had baked a pan of brownies using half a pound of THC butter he had gotten over the weekend in Colorado.

His mother took the brownies to her card game, not knowing they were made with THC.

Koranda was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Bowie County Sheriff's Office was called to the 2100 block of Richmond...
BCSO: Family member forces way into home, dies; found by resident
Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, of the 2000 block of Rodney Street of Bossier City, is free on bond...
Man accused of kidnapping 2 girls, sexually touching 1 as he drove them around
Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
Ramsey Akes, 23, of Bossier City was indicted in the death of Cynthia Walker, 65, also of...
Man indicted in Bossier hospital shooting

Latest News

The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
‘Legendary leader’ Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
US inflation soared 7% in past year, the most since 1982
The new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo...
Oreo debuts new chocolate confetti cake flavor for 110th birthday
Some restaurant owners fear what the future holds.
Restaurants feel impact of omicron surge
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead